PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.67.

PTCT opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. PTC Therapeutics's revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,536,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 247,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 25.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 158,330 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 520,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,847,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,688,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,650,000 after purchasing an additional 135,806 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

