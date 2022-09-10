PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.63

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.63 and last traded at $54.03, with a volume of 13425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.