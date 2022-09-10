Pub Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million (PINT)

Pub Finance (PINT) traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Pub Finance has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pub Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pub Finance has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00778358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015070 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019902 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Pub Finance Profile

Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance.

Buying and Selling Pub Finance

