Pub Finance Price Down 25.5% Over Last Week (PINT)

Pub Finance (PINT) traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Pub Finance has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pub Finance has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pub Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00778358 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015070 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019902 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Pub Finance Profile
Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance.
Pub Finance Coin Trading
