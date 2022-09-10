Public Mint Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $1,219.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00030428 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002553 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

