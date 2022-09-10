Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Now Covered by ING Group

Investment analysts at ING Group began coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

