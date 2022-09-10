PUBLISH Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.29 Million (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. PUBLISH has a market cap of $7.29 million and $126,220.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,641.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00057900 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00068021 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005488 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00075871 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

NEWS is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PUBLISH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

