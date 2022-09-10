PumaPay (PMA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $47.00

PumaPay (PMA) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $664,121.73 and approximately $47.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,313.52 or 1.00041676 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036464 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io.

PumaPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay is a DeFi payment protocol to facilitate subscription payments and other advanced billing models. It democratizes payments by providing a solution that is permissionless, frictionless, free and open for all. PumaPay's flagship product is the PullPayment Protocol – a unique architecture of smart contracts that inverses the mechanics of the crypto transaction, allowing merchants to accept payments by pulling funds from customers’ wallets according to predefined terms.PumaPay currently facilitates fast, cost-efficient crypto payments for high-risk industry giants in Adult Entertainment, Gaming & more. It is available for free and offers a set of tools that enable smooth value transfers between merchants and individuals. This includes a business console, native mobile app, and fiat settlement layer.All transactions on the protocol are executed with its native token, PMA. An ERC20 token, it is the powerhouse behind PumaPay.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.