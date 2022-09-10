PUTinCoin (PUT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.77 Million

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $314.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001543 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

