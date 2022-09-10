Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:PZN opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. Pzena Investment Management has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $708.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.
Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.
