Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Pzena Investment Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PZN opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. Pzena Investment Management has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $708.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Pzena Investment Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Institutional Trading of Pzena Investment Management

About Pzena Investment Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

