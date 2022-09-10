Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Issued By Raymond James

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SKE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Skeena Resources stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $362.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.03. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKE. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Skeena Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Skeena Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Skeena Resources in the second quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Skeena Resources in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Skeena Resources in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

