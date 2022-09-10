QANplatform 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $219,584.00 (QANX)

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. One QANplatform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QANplatform has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and $219,584.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QANplatform has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,590.88 or 0.99768062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036570 BTC.

QANplatform Profile

QANplatform (QANX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 26th, 2021. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,160,576,512 coins. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform. QANplatform’s official website is www.qanplatform.com.

Buying and Selling QANplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars.

