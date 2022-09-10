QASH (QASH) Market Cap Achieves $5.76 Million

QASH (QASH) traded down 33.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. QASH has a total market cap of $5.76 million and $63,825.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QASH has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One QASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,722.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00067982 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005490 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00076004 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com.

QASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

