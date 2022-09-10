QUAI DAO (QUAI) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $145,886.79 and approximately $49,039.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00788431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015405 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020102 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000298 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars.

