Quant (QNT) Trading Up 9.8% This Week

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $102.81 or 0.00482649 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $22.86 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036161 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,326.22 or 1.00121311 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036518 BTC.
About Quant
QNT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is www.quant.network.
Quant Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
