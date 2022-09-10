Quantfury Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $125.71 Million (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Quantfury Token coin can now be bought for approximately $12.57 or 0.00058563 BTC on major exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $125.71 million and $60,068.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Coin Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 16th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury is a brokerage designed to guarantee its users execution of trades and/or investments for their requested size at back to back prices of global and crypto exchanges free of maker or taker fees, leverage fees, and any other fees, ever. “

