Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Shares Up 1.4%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.96. 95,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 242,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 27.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the second quarter worth $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the second quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing, Inc focuses on providing software tools and applications for quantum computers in Virginia. The company offers Qatalyst, a quantum application accelerator that enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on conventional computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers as well as provides multiple quantum processing units including DWave, Rigetti, and IonQ.

