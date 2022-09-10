Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000723 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $11.82 million and $9,389.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,349.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.80 or 0.08130341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00186359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00288499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.03 or 0.00754260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00626243 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000972 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,563,482 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.