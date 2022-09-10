Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Quest Resource

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Resource

In other news, CFO Laurie L. Latham sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $61,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,061.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Quest Resource news, CFO Laurie L. Latham sold 8,730 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $61,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,061.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $29,737.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $58,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,285 shares of company stock valued at $92,084 and have sold 24,464 shares valued at $169,376. Insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Resource by 93.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 355,200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 23.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 54,259 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

