Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Down to $2.92

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $2.83. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 6,668 shares.

QRTEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,053,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,097,000 after acquiring an additional 171,170 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,669,000 after buying an additional 4,800,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 145.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,246,000 after buying an additional 9,929,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,814,000 after buying an additional 98,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 10.0% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,502,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after buying an additional 1,227,918 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

