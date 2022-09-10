Radicle (RAD) Price Up 13.5% This Week

Radicle (RAD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $88.72 million and $5.37 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00012102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00036050 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004180 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.46 or 1.00036852 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036446 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
RAD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
