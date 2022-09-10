Radicle (RAD) Price Up 13.5% This Week

Radicle (RAD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $88.72 million and $5.37 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00012102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00036050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.46 or 1.00036852 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036446 BTC.

Radicle Coin Profile

RAD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or “forges” — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place.Radicle also leverages Ethereum (opt-in) for unique global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols that help maintainers sustain their open-source work.The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link. Radicle Link extends Git with peer-to-peer discovery by disseminating data via a process called gossip. That is, participants in the network share and spread data they are “interested” in by keeping redundant copies locally and sharing, otherwise known as “replicating”, their local data with selected peers. By leveraging Git's smart transfer protocol, Radicle Link keeps Git's efficiency when it comes to data replication while offering global decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer.Since all data on the network is stored locally by peers on the network, developers can share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers.The easiest way to use Radicle is with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the founding team of the Radicle project. With Upstream, you can create an identity, host your code, and collaborate with others on the Radicle network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

