Radio Caca Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33.75 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002093 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000486 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 268,146,724,396 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT.

Radio Caca Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse."

