Rage Fan Price Up 53.2% Over Last 7 Days (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 50.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 53.2% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $139,578.67 and $220,885.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00787304 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015340 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020123 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000301 BTC.
Rage Fan Profile
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.
Rage Fan Coin Trading
