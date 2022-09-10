Rai Reflex Index One Day Trading Volume Tops $726,960.00 (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $726,960.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00013603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,310.04 or 0.99935510 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037014 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 5,026,023 coins. The official website for Rai Reflex Index is reflexer.finance. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything.RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

