Raiden Network Token (RDN) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.79 Million

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $48,938.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0567 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00095438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00073671 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033346 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000271 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations.The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network.”

