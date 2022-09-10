Railgun (RAIL) Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Railgun (RAIL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Railgun coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00003134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Railgun has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Railgun has a market cap of $38.69 million and approximately $258,854.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,421.47 or 0.99794888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037061 BTC.

Railgun Coin Profile

Railgun (RAIL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. Railgun’s official website is railgun.ch. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project.

Buying and Selling Railgun

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way.Telegram”

