Rajeev A. Modi Purchases 6,700 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

