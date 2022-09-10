Rally Price Tops $0.0312 on Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. Rally has a market capitalization of $102.64 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,343.84 or 0.99858385 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00037170 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

RLY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,287,020,481 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official website is rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rally Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

