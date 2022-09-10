Rally Price Tops $0.0312 on Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. Rally has a market capitalization of $102.64 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035977 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004190 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,343.84 or 0.99858385 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00037170 BTC.
Rally Coin Profile
RLY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,287,020,481 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official website is rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Rally Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.
