RamenSwap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45,872.00 (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. RamenSwap has a market capitalization of $7,003.89 and $45,872.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RamenSwap has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RamenSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00781546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019978 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.

RamenSwap Profile

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.

Buying and Selling RamenSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RamenSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RamenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

