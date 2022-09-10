RamenSwap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45,872.00 (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. RamenSwap has a market capitalization of $7,003.89 and $45,872.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RamenSwap has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RamenSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00781546 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015030 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019978 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.
RamenSwap Profile
RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.
