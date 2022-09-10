Rami Rahim Sells 6,250 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Thursday, September 8th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $175,062.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70.

On Monday, June 13th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $156,373.25.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after buying an additional 432,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.