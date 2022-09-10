RAMP Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $38.11 million and $215,012.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP coin can now be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,257.67 or 1.00157006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036516 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (RAMP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

