Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Buys 139,528 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 247.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,528 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising makes up about 1.3% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $18,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.4 %

LAMR opened at $98.27 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $101.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also

