Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Has $32.80 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 698,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises approximately 2.3% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $32,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

