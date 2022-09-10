Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Has $34.09 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 655,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,719 shares during the period. CubeSmart comprises about 2.4% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $34,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 32.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 16.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

CUBE stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.75%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

