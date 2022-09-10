Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Sells 106,533 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,081,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,533 shares during the period. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust makes up 1.9% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 24,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

