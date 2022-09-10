Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Trims Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC cut its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 930,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,200 shares during the quarter. GDS accounts for 2.6% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $36,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of GDS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 11.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,383,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $23.31 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.75 million. Equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.97.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

