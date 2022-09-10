Rapids Price Hits $0.0069 on Exchanges (RPD)

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $71,192.75 and approximately $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rapids has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Rapids

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development.”Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

