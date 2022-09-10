Raven Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $59.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $843,634.50 and $59.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00036044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,314.96 or 1.00098860 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00037117 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol (CRYPTO:RAVEN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm.”

