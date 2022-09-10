Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Profound Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

Shares of PRN stock opened at C$7.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 19.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of C$147.42 million and a PE ratio of -3.57. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of C$6.66 and a 12 month high of C$20.51.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

