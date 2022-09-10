Raymond James Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $133.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.67.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $100.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $411,853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.