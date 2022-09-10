Raze Network (RAZE) Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $535,149.49 and $50,485.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,654.61 or 0.99963001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036507 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network (CRYPTO:RAZE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2021. Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network. Raze Network’s official website is raze.network.

Buying and Selling Raze Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Raze Network is a substrate-based, cross-chain privacy protocol built for the growing DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystem. Applying zkSNARKS to the Zether framework, Raze is an EVM-compatible layer-2 middleware that will enable end-to-end anonymity for decentralized applications running on the Ethereum, Polkadot, and Binance Smart Chain networks. More chain integrations are planned in the near future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars.

