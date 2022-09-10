Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Insider Buys £14,100 in Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) insider Colleen McHugh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £14,100 ($17,037.22).

Real Estate Credit Investments Trading Down 1.1 %

RECI opened at GBX 140 ($1.69) on Friday. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 137.50 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.50 ($1.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.76. The stock has a market cap of £321.06 million and a PE ratio of 1,272.73.

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

