RealFevr (FEVR) Price Tops $0.0009

RealFevr (FEVR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RealFevr has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $16,885.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002073 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000488 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

RealFevr (FEVR) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2021. RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr. RealFevr’s official website is www.realfevr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RealFevr is a fantasy football app where players compete in public and private leagues, and can use the $FEVR token to bet on specific matches, to purchase packs of collectibles (NFTs), or to acquire RealFevr NFTs directly from the marketplace – where other fans are selling their collectibles.TelegramWhitepaper”

