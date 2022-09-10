Realio Network (RIO) Price Reaches $0.0347

Realio Network (RIO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $227,675.04 and approximately $125,232.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00036050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.46 or 1.00036852 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036446 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network (RIO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network.

Buying and Selling Realio Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

