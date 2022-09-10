ReapChain (REAP) Price Reaches $0.0218 on Exchanges

ReapChain (REAP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and $3.02 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com.

ReapChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain.”

