Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Price Hits $1.16 on Major Exchanges

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00005385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and $8,086.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00236666 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000695 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Profile
RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading
