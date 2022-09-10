Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,600 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

