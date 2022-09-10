Red Cat (RCAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 12th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 181.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

Shares of Red Cat stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 9.52. Red Cat has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

In other Red Cat news, CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson purchased 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,699,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,429,986.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red Cat by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 86,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Red Cat by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 41,358 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

