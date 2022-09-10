Redburn Partners Reiterates Neutral Rating for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Redburn Partners in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.33.
WPP Price Performance
NYSE WPP opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WPP has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $83.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WPP (WPP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.