Redburn Partners Reiterates Neutral Rating for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Redburn Partners in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.33.

WPP Price Performance

NYSE WPP opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WPP has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $83.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP

About WPP

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

