ReddCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.16 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and $15,237.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001530 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000853 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000397 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

